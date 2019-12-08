Play

Conley (hip) is officially active for Sunday's matchup against Denver.

Conley missed last week's game against the Patriots with the issue, but as evidenced by this news, will return to the lineup. Now that the 24-year-old is officially healthy, he's expected to bolster the Texans' secondary as they take on Drew Lock in his second career start.

