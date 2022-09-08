Wallow (ankle) was not listed on Houston's injury report Wednesday.
Wallow's health status has been up in the air after he picked up an ankle injury during training-camp practice Aug. 9, but it appears this issue was ultimately non-serious. The 23-year-old recorded 23 tackles and one sack while playing 282 of his 451 total snaps on special teams over 17 games during his rookie campaign with the Texans last year, and he will likely play a larger reserve role at outside linebacker behind Neville Hewitt this season.