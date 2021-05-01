The Texans selected Wallow in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 170th overall.

The TCU product stays in the Lone Star State and joins Houston's linebacking corps. Wallow (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) is undersized but can move with 4.64 speed and his tackling production at TCU stands out. He had 125 tackles in 12 games as a junior to lead the Big 12 and racked up 90 tackles in 10 games as a senior. Despite the lack of obvious physical traits, Wallow is an instinctive player with a nose for the football that should translate.