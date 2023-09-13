Fant (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fant was removed from the Week 1 loss to Baltimore with a right shoulder stinger, but the Texans never characterized the injury as serious. In fact, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans believes the right tackle will be ready to go Sunday. That means the offensive line will lineup Week 2 against the Colts the same as it did against the Ravens. The Texans would love to reduce the number of throws for quarterback C.J. Stroud, who had 44 attempts in the season opener, and having consistency on the offensive line will help achieve that goal.