Texans' Gerome Hopper: Inks deal with Texans

Hopper signed with the Texans on Sunday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopper's deal comes days after injuries were sustained by Will Fuller and Braxton Miller. It's unlikely that Hopper will make the final roster, having joined the squad this late into training camp, but if he can impress via special teams there might be a spot waiting for him.

