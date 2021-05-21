The Texans claimed Christian off waivers Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Christian was waived by Washington on Thursday, and he'll now transition to a depth role along Houston's offensive line. Across three seasons with the Football Team, Christian logged eight starts (24 appearances).
