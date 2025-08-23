Mertz completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 26-7 preseason win over Detroit.

Mertz started the preseason finale and engineered scoring drives on Houston's first three possessions. The rookie fifth-round draft pick appears to have secured the No. 3 quarterback job ahead of Kedon Slovis, who played the second half of Saturday's game. Mertz had followed Slovis in the first two preseason contests.