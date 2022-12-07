Arnold (quadriceps) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans will now have a 21-day window to either activate Arnold or leave him on IR for the remainder of the season. Arnold has been out since Week 9 after he suffered a quadriceps injury in the team's loss to the Titans and could be a special-teams option down the stretch if activated. On the year, he's logged one tackle while playing 96 special-teams snaps in five contests.