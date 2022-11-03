Arnold (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Eagles.
Arnold picked up a quad injury during Sunday's matchup against the Titans, and he won't be able to take the field Thursday after getting only a few days to recover. His absence shouldn't be a huge factor for the Texans, as he's primarily served on special teams through the first eight weeks of the campaign.
