Arnold exited Sunday's game against the Titans due to a quadriceps injury.
Arnold didn't record any counting stats to begin Sunday's game and was unable to finish the matchup. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for Thursday's matchup against Philadelphia.
