Little (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The details of Little's injury are unknown, but he will now be forced to miss the 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team. He came into camp as a first-year Texan after spending the first four seasons of his career in Carolina and working to earn a depth role on Houston's offensive line.