Mancz (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.

Mancz practiced in a limited capacity all week. If he's unable to play, the team will likely rely on Senio Kelemete (wrist) or Roderick Johnson to back up Nick Martin at center.

