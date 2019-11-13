Play

Mancz (concussion) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

The 27-year-old center has only logged 69 snaps in 2019, missing all but one game so far this season. Mancz not being Wednesday's injury report serves as a good sign that he'll be on the field Sunday against Baltimore.

