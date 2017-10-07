Texans' Greg Mancz: Expected to play Sunday
Mancz (knee) is expected to play Week 5 against the Chiefs but will not start, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mancz sat out last week's win over the Titans while Jeff Allen filled in for him as Houston's starting right guard.
