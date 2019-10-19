Play

Mancz (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Mancz was unable to clear the concussion protocol or return to practice this week, so he'll sit a third consecutive contest. The 27-year-old has appeared in just one game this year.

