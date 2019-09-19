Play

Mancz (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Macnz remained sidelined for the first two games of the season, but he now appears back to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect Mancz to slot in as the backup to Nick Martin at center during Sunday's tilt against the Chargers.

