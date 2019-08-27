Texans' Greg Mancz: Returns to practice Monday
Mancz (ankle) returned to practice Monday, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Mancz was one of three offensive lineman to return to practice Monday for the Texans, alongside Matt Kalil and Tytus Howard. Mancz could be slated for a heavy workload in Thursday's preseason finale with starter Nick Martin unlikely to see action.
