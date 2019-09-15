Mancz (ankle) won't play in Sunday's clash against the Jaguars.

Mancz will join Senio Kelemete (wrist) as depth offensive lineman ruled out for Sunday's game. Mancz will now miss two games in a row dealing with the injury, and Roderick Johnson should expect to fill in as a back up to Nick Martin at center.

