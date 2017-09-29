Texans' Greg Mancz: Will miss Titans game
Mancz (knee) will be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Mancz started the week in a limited role at practice, but did not participate the last two days. Look for Kyle Fuller to fill in as backup center in the 25-year-old's absence.
