Ndubuisi (undisclosed) signed with the Texans on Thursday.

In January, the defensive tackle was waived by the Patriots with a non-football illness designation, signed by the Commanders to their practice squad and then placed on the Commanders' practice squad injured list with an undisclosed issue. Ndubuisi, a Nigerian who came to the NFL through the International Player Pathway Program, has yet to appear in a regular-season game, but he'll now have a chance to compete for a depth role in Houston.