Texans' Harrison Bryant: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
The 27-year-old received the questionable tag due to a shoulder injury, but his full practice Friday put him on track to be available for Sunday's divisional matchup. Bryant has just two catches for seven yards this year and should continue to operate as Houston's No. 2 tight end behind starter Dalton Schultz.
