Texans' Harrison Bryant: Logs one reception in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Broncos in Week 9.
Bryant played a usual role, serving as the backup tight end to Dalton Schultz, who missed a couple of sessions during the practice week leading up to the game. Bryant has two catches on six targets for six yards through six games played.
