Bryant caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Broncos in Week 9.

Bryant played a usual role, serving as the backup tight end to Dalton Schultz, who missed a couple of sessions during the practice week leading up to the game. Bryant has two catches on six targets for six yards through six games played.

