Bryant is the lone healthy tight end on the 53-man roster after Houston announced that Dalton Schultz (knee, shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Schultz's injury coupled with the health of wide receivers Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) -- both of whom were limited participants Wednesday -- raises Bryant's profile leading up to Week 9's home game against Denver. Of course, there's still time for Schultz to get on the practice field, and he didn't appear to be hurt last week, when he played to the final snap in Week 8's win over San Francisco. Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans didn't sound too concerned, indicating that he expects to get Schultz back as the week goes on. Bryant has one reception on four targets for five yards while playing 26 percent of the offensive snaps in the six games he's played this season.