The Texans placed Bryant (neck/shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.

While Bryant was placed on injured reserve, fellow tight end Cade Stover (foot) was activated from IR, and the latter will serve as the Texans' TE2 behind Dalton Schultz moving forward. Bryant will be required to miss at least four games while on IR, which makes Week 15 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 14 the earliest he can return. Luke Lachey is available off the practice squad should the Texans require more depth at tight end for as long as Bryant is on IR.