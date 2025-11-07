Bryant (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

A shoulder injury prevented Bryant from participating in the first two practices of Week 10 prep, but he earned the questionable tag after logging a full practice Friday. Dalton Schultz is the only healthy tight end on the active roster, so the Texans may elevate Brevin Jordan or Cade Stover from the practice squad to provide added depth at tight end in case Bryant is unable to play Sunday.