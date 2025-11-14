default-cbs-image
Bryant (neck/shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

Houston's tight end room is in flux entering Sunday's matchup against the Titans. Bryant logged a second consecutive DNP as did starting tight end Dalton Schultz (illness/shoulder). A third tight end, Cade Stover, has been designated to return from a broken foot and was a limited participant for the second straight day.

