Texans' Harrison Bryant: Sits out Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (neck/shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, the Texans official site reports.
It was a busy news day for Houston's tight ends. In addition to Bryant sitting out, starting TE Dalton Schultz (shoulder) was unable to go, and Cade Stover (foot) was designated to return and practiced for the first time since breaking his foot in the season opener.
More News
-
Texans' Harrison Bryant: Good to go Sunday•
-
Texans' Harrison Bryant: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Texans' Harrison Bryant: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Harrison Bryant: Logs one reception in loss•
-
Texans' Harrison Bryant: Normal role expected Week 9•
-
Texans' Harrison Bryant: Waiting on starter's health•