Bryant (neck/shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, the Texans official site reports.

It was a busy news day for Houston's tight ends. In addition to Bryant sitting out, starting TE Dalton Schultz (shoulder) was unable to go, and Cade Stover (foot) was designated to return and practiced for the first time since breaking his foot in the season opener.

