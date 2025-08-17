default-cbs-image
The Eagles traded Bryant to the Texans on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Bryant was traded along with 2026 fifth-round pick for John Metchie and 2026 sixth-round pick. Bryant had signed with Philadelphia in March and will now compete with Cade Stover and Irv Smith to serve as Houston's No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz.

