Texans' Harrison Bryant: Traded to Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles traded Bryant to the Texans on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Bryant was traded along with 2026 fifth-round pick for John Metchie and 2026 sixth-round pick. Bryant had signed with Philadelphia in March and will now compete with Cade Stover and Irv Smith to serve as Houston's No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz.
More News
-
Eagles' Harrison Bryant: Links up with Philadelphia•
-
Raiders' Harrison Bryant: Catches nine total passes in 2024•
-
Raiders' Harrison Bryant: Inactive Friday•
-
Raiders' Harrison Bryant: Full participant Tuesday•
-
Raiders' Harrison Bryant: Remaining out Week 12•
-
Raiders' Harrison Bryant: Could return Sunday•