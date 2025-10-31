Bryant remained the lone healthy tight end on the active roster Thursday, when starter Dalton Schultz (knee, shoulder) missed a second straight practice, Aaron Wilson of the KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Although Schultz missed the first two practices in preparation for Week 9 against the Broncos, head coach DeMeco Ryans said Thursday that he expects the starting tight end to return later this week. If Schultz isn't available to play Sunday, Bryant would step in as the starter. In that event, he may not be a big part of the passing gameplan, as it looks like Houston will be welcoming back wide receivers Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring), both of whom logged full practices Thursday.