Bryant (neck/shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Bryant was unable to practice all week due to neck and shoulder injuries, and the sixth-year pro will not be available for Sunday's AFC South tilt. Dalton Schultz (illness/shoulder) has been cleared to play against Tennessee, and Cade Stover (foot) could be activated from injured reserve to fill in as the TE2 in Bryant's absence. If Stover isn't activated, then the Texans would likely elevate Luke Lachey from the practice squad to be Schultz's backup.