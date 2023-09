Ridgeway is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a calf injury.

Ridgeway collected two tackles before exiting during the second half Sunday, as he's slated to play a reserve role behind top defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Sheldon Rankins this season. With the 28-year-old Ridgeway sidelined for the time being, Kurt Hinish will likely step up into a larger role for the remainder of fourth quarter.