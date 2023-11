Ridgeway (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 29-year-old defensive tackle suffered a torn right Achilles during the Texans' Week 9 win over the Buccaneers, so it's no surprise that he's been placed on IR. Ridgeway was able to appear in only three games this year, recording six total tackles. Kurt Hinish is expected to see more work on the Texans' defensive line with Ridgeway missing the remainder of the season.