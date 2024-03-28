To'oTo'o recorded 61 tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 15 regular-season games in 2023.

To'oTo'o, a fifth-round draft pick out of Alabama, started from Week 2 to Week 7 and played in both of Houston's playoff games during his rookie season. The Texans lost two linebackers to free agency -- Blake Cashman and Denzel Perryman -- which leaves To'oTo'o as a projected starter for 2024. However, Houston is expected to address the position during the offseason.