Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Double-digit stops vs. Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
To'oTo'o logged 10 tackles (four solo), including one tackle for a loss, during the Texans' 40-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
To'oTo'o reached double-digit stops for the second time this season Sunday, and he finished second on the team in tackles behind Azeez Al-Shaair (12). To'oTo'o is up to 77 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games, so he has three more games to reach the tackling century mark for a second-straight year, starting with this Sunday's home tilt against the Raiders.
More News
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Sacks Allen in Week 12 win•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Five tackles in dominant win•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Five tackles in easy win•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Three solo tackles vs. Jags•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Notches 11 stops vs. Bucs•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Logs six tackles, sack in loss•