To'oTo'o logged 10 tackles (four solo), including one tackle for a loss, during the Texans' 40-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

To'oTo'o reached double-digit stops for the second time this season Sunday, and he finished second on the team in tackles behind Azeez Al-Shaair (12). To'oTo'o is up to 77 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games, so he has three more games to reach the tackling century mark for a second-straight year, starting with this Sunday's home tilt against the Raiders.