Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Five tackles in dominant win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
To'oTo'o recorded five total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 44-10 win over the Ravens.
To'oTo'o played a reduced amount of snaps on defense for the second week in a row, but he was still able to notch at least five takedowns for the fourth time this season. The linebacker has now registered 31 total tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defensed over five games this year.
More News
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Five tackles in easy win•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Three solo tackles vs. Jags•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Notches 11 stops vs. Bucs•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Logs six tackles, sack in loss•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Logs 105 tackles in second season•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Tallies 10 tackles vs. Kansas City•