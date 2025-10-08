To'oTo'o recorded five total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 44-10 win over the Ravens.

To'oTo'o played a reduced amount of snaps on defense for the second week in a row, but he was still able to notch at least five takedowns for the fourth time this season. The linebacker has now registered 31 total tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defensed over five games this year.