To'oTo'o recorded five tackles (two solo) in the Texans' win over the Titans on Sunday.

After playing over 90 percent of the defensive snaps across the first three games of the season, To'oTo'o was in on just 48 percent of the snaps against Tennessee. An injury wasn't noted during the contest, but perhaps the blowout nature of the game allowed the Texans to give To'oTo'o a break in the second half. On the year, the third-year linebacker has 26 tackles (14 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass breakup on 85 percent of the snaps.