To'oTo'o (concussion) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
There could still be outstanding steps for To'oTo'o to clear league concussion protocol, but his status Wednesday bodes well for his chances to suit up in Week 12. He'll get two more chances to shed his injury designation before Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
