To'oTo'o recorded 12 total tackles (six solo) during Houston's 21-19 loss to Atlanta this Sunday.

To'oTo'o's role continues to increase, as he out-tackled the Texans' starting middle linebacker Denzel Perryman 12 to four and out-snapped him 75 to 35 this week. The rookie linebacker out of Alabama has impressed through his first five games, recording 39 total tackles, which makes him the team's leading tackler on the year. To'oTo'o's snap share increased from 95 to 97 percent this past Sunday, so expect the 22-year-old to continue making big plays for Houston's defense.