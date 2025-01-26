To'oTo'o finished the 2024 season with 105 tackles (54 solo), including 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 15 regular-season games.

To'oTo'o started all 15 regular-season games he appeared in during his second season and upped his tackles total by 44 from 61 as a rookie. He missed Weeks 7 and 8 in the middle of the season due to a concussion but still led the Texans in tackles, logging 30 more than the next closest teammate. To'oTo'o should be locked into an every-down role for the 2025 campaign.