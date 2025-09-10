To'oTo'o recorded six tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Texans' loss to the Rams on Sunday.

To'oTo'o recorded one of the Texans' three sacks of Matthew Stafford. To'oTo'o started and played 95 percent of the defensive snaps alongside Azeez Al-Shaair in the middle of Houston's defense. A fifth-round pick in 2023, To'oTo'o is coming off a 2024 in which he started all 15 regular-season games he appeared in, recording 105 tackles (54 solo), including 1.5 sacks.