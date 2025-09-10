Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Logs six tackles, sack in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
To'oTo'o recorded six tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Texans' loss to the Rams on Sunday.
To'oTo'o recorded one of the Texans' three sacks of Matthew Stafford. To'oTo'o started and played 95 percent of the defensive snaps alongside Azeez Al-Shaair in the middle of Houston's defense. A fifth-round pick in 2023, To'oTo'o is coming off a 2024 in which he started all 15 regular-season games he appeared in, recording 105 tackles (54 solo), including 1.5 sacks.
More News
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Logs 105 tackles in second season•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Tallies 10 tackles vs. Kansas City•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Team-high 11 tackles vs. Fins•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Eight tackles vs. Jaguars•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Pick leads to points•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Clears concussion protocols•