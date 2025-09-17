Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Notches 11 stops vs. Bucs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
To'oTo'o logged 11 total tackles (seven solo) in Monday night's 20-19 loss to the Buccaneers.
The third-year linebacker from Alabama has had a productive start to his 2025 campaign, having now recorded 17 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended through just two games. To'oTo'o and Azeez Al-Shaair appear to be one of the NFL's scariest inside linebacker tandems, and the two are expected to continue making plays as the Texans travel to Jacksonville in Week 3.
