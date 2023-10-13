To'oTo'o has allowed 26 receptions through five weeks, tied for most in the league among linebackers, per Pro Football Focus.

To'oTo'o has made a mark as a tackler, recording double-digit stops twice in the last three weeks, but that could be because he's the most targeted defender on the team (30) and allowed an 86.7 reception percentage. "We ask guys to do a lot in coverage," Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans told Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. "It takes time, and Henry has done a great job with the things we've asked him to do. He's still growing, still learning, but we're pleased with where he is, and he'll continue to progress and get better." In Week 5's loss to the Falcons, quarterback Desmond Ritter picked on him 11 times (nine catches, 125 yards). Coaches have placed a lot of faith in To'oTo'o, a 2023 fifth-round draft pick out of Alabama, whose 268 snaps rank second on the team behind cornerback Steven Nelson. He's also started four of five games while Blake Cashman and Denzel Perryman were sidelined by injuries. Perryman, who returned to action as a backup Week 5, could move into a starting role Week 6 against the Saints, which could minimize To'oTo'o's snap count.