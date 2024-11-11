To'oTo'o recorded six tackles and an interception in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Detroit in Week 10.

To'oTo'o had one of five Houston interceptions on the night, two of which led to points. The linebacker's pick set up the Texans on the Lions' 36-yard line and led to a 29-yard field goal. It was the first career interception for To'oTo'o, who leads the defense with 56 tackles.