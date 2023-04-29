The Texans selected To'oTo'o in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 167th overall.

To'oTo'o is a modest prospect in terms of tools at just 6-foot-1, 227 pounds with a 4.62-second 40-yard dash time, but the Alabama product is polished at linebacker tasks and seems plenty capable of emerging as a viable starter for Houston in time. With the 49ers, new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made starters out of Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair -- a fifth-round pick and an undrafted free agent, respectively -- and it would almost be surprising if he didn't accomplish the same with To'oTo'o.