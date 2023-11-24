To'oto'o (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The rookie linebacker out of Alabama missed the Texans' previous two games with a concussion, but he was able to log a full week of practice and is now in line to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. To'oto'o has earned more playing time as the season has progressed, appearing in eight games and recording 53 total tackles, including one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.