To'oTo'o recorded 10 tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's 37-17 win over Jacksonville in Week 3.

To'oTo'o, who filled in at middle linebacker for the injured Denzel Perryman and called defensive signals, tied for the team high in stops with Shaquill Griffin. The rookie out of Alabama has increased his playing time in successive weeks, going from a 34-percent share in Week 1, to 81 percent in Week 2 before upping that to 95 percent Sunday. He's recorded 22 tackles through three games while playing mostly at middle linebacker. The last Houston rookie linebacker out of Alabama to have this much of an impact was current head coach DeMeco Ryans in 2006.