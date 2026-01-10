To'oTo'o finished the 2025 regular season with 95 tackles (42 solo), 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery over 17 games.

To'oTo'o, who was a staple in the linebacking crew in 2024 and led Houston with 105 tackles in the regular season, was expected to take a step back in usage this season. That expectation was fueled by the return of a healthy Christian Harris and the addition of free agent E.J. Speed, but To'oTo'o remained an integral part. The Texans played a lot of nickel, which naturally limits one linebacker position, and To'oTo'o along with Azeez Al-Shaair made the cut. To'oTo'o has one year remaining on his rookie contract.