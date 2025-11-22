Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Sacks Allen in Week 12 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
To'oTo'o posted seven tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Houston's 23-19 win over Buffalo on Thursday.
To'oTo'o was responsible for one of the Texans' eight sacks of Josh Allen, with the former's taking place on the last play of the third quarter that resulted in an eight-yard loss. To'oTo'o is up to 2.5 sacks on the year, 1.5 of which have come over his last three games. He has accumulated 28 tackles (12 solo) and two pass defenses in the six games since the Texans' Week 6 bye.
More News
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Five tackles in dominant win•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Five tackles in easy win•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Three solo tackles vs. Jags•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Notches 11 stops vs. Bucs•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Logs six tackles, sack in loss•
-
Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Logs 105 tackles in second season•