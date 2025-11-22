To'oTo'o posted seven tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Houston's 23-19 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

To'oTo'o was responsible for one of the Texans' eight sacks of Josh Allen, with the former's taking place on the last play of the third quarter that resulted in an eight-yard loss. To'oTo'o is up to 2.5 sacks on the year, 1.5 of which have come over his last three games. He has accumulated 28 tackles (12 solo) and two pass defenses in the six games since the Texans' Week 6 bye.