To'oTo'o recorded 12 total tackles (five solo) in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers.

To'oTo'o was able to pace the team in takedowns, securing a new season-high 12 stops in the contest. The linebacker has reached double-digit tackles in two of the last three contests and three times overall this year. To'oTo'o is now up to 93 total tackles (42 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed over 16 contests during his third campaign with Houston.