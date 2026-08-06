Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Secures big payday

To'oTo'o signed a two-year, $16 million extension with Houston on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

To'oTo'o has the chance to earn up to $1 million more in incentives. The 25-year-old totaled 95 tackles (42 solo), including 2.5 sacks, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2025. To'oTo'o was a staple on one of the league's best defenses alongside Azeez Al-Shaair, and he should be in store for a similar workload this season, especially considering fellow linebacker E.J. Speed (quad) remains without a clear timetable for return.